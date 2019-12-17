Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Ukrainian first lady Elena Zelenskaya - PHOTOS

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with visiting first lady of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya.

At the meeting, which was held at the tea table, Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said that she was happy to see the wife of the Ukrainian President Elena Zelenskaya in Baku. Mehriban Aliyeva noted that this visit was a great opportunity to get closely acquainted with the country.

Elena Zelenskaya said she was pleased to visit Baku and meet with the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.

They exchanged views on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in a variety of areas.

