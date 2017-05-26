Azerbaijan’s First Vice-Speaker to attend NATO PA spring session in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation comprises MPs Sayavush Novruzov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi and Gudret Hasanguliyev.

Azerbaijani delegation led by Ziyafet Askarov, Azerbaijan’s First Vice-Speaker, head of the country’s parliamentary delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will attend NATO PA spring session to be held on May 26-29 in Tbilisi.

This Spring Session in Tbilisi will provide an excellent opportunity to consider the way ahead for the Alliance and its Assembly. It will also naturally offer a perfect venue to take stock of cooperation with Georgia, pay tribute to its contribution to regional and global security, and help inform Georgian citizens about NATO’s response to today’s threats, Georgia’s extensive cooperation with the Alliance, and its prospects for eventual membership.

At the Spring Session, each of the five committees (Political, the Defense and Security, the Committee on Economics and Security, the Committee on the Civil Dimension of Security and the Science and Technology Committee) will hold a one-day meeting to consider reports and meet with government officials and policy experts.

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-Speaker Ziyafet Askarov and members of delegation will address the meeting participants, exchange views on the issues on agenda.

