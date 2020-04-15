Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed gratitude to Turkey on the display of the Azerbaijani flag on Ata Tower in Ankara.

In a post on Instagram, Mehriban Aliyeva wrote: “I express my deep gratitude to fraternal Turkey. Our countries are always close to each other – both on happy days and on difficult days. This is our unity, our strength! I wish our peoples good health, our countries peace and prosperity! May Almighty God bless our world!”



Turkey displayed digital versions of Azerbaijan’s and its flags late Monday on Ata Tower, one of the landmarks in the Turkish capital, to highlight their solidarity in combating the novel coronavirus.

The tower also displayed the two countries' motto "one nation, two states."

Turkey's move came after a similar gesture by Azerbaijan.

On Saturday night, Azerbaijan flew the Turkish flag along with its flag at the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center, an iconic symbol in the capital Baku, in a show of solidarity.

News.Az

