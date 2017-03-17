Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Iran’s ICT minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has met with Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Va

Mehriban Aliyeva hailed Azerbaijan-Iran relations, saying they were built on the foundations of mutual respect, Trend reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva said the two countries have signed a number of documents after Azerbaijan restored its independence.

The first vice-president said reciprocal visits of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran are indicative of the highest level of the bilateral ties.

Mehriban Aliyeva said there are wide opportunities for cooperation in humanitarian field, adding she is ready to support this cooperation.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her appointment as first vice-president of Azerbaijan.

Vaezi expressed his confidence that Mehriban Aliyeva will contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani-Iranian relations.

Mahmoud Vaezi praised the activity of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

News.Az

News.Az