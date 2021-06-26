Mehriban Aliyeva: We are immensely grateful to the Azerbaijani Army, our soldiers and officers

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of 26 June-The Armed Forces Day.

The post on her official Instagram page says: “It is with great pride that we mark today the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan! We mark it with feelings that are difficult to express in words. We are immensely grateful to the Azerbaijani Army, our soldiers and officers! We thank you for your heroism, courage, bravery and endurance! For the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan! For an example of faithful service to the Motherland! You are our pride!

On this significant day, I respectfully commemorate the bright memory of our heroic sons who died for the Motherland, and I wish patience to their relatives and friends! I sincerely congratulate all our soldiers and officers, and I pray that God Almighty grant each of them the best of health, joy, love and happiness, and our native Azerbaijan peace and tranquility!”

News.Az