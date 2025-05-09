Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of May 9 — Victory Day
Photo: AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media account on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The post says:
"Dear veterans!
We are proud of your bravery, courage, and heroism!
Happy Great Victory Day!"
Mehriban Aliyeva
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.