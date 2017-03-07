Azerbaijan's first VP speaks in parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva delivered a speech at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament [Milli Majlis] on March 7.

Mrs. Aliyeva announced that she is ceasing to act as an MP due to her appointment to a new post upon the order signed by Azerbaijani President Iham Aliyev on February 21, 2017, an APA correspondent reported from the parliament.



“I’ve been a member of parliament for more than ten years. It was great honor for me to be a member of the Azerbaijani parliament during these years,” noted Mehriban Aliyeva.



The MPs also have a great role in Azerbaijan’s formation as an influential state during the years of its independence, she added.



Mrs. Aliyeva noted that the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan are based on bills that have been prepared in a joint effort by MPs and properly correspond to modern realities and challenges.



“Dear colleagues, I’ve seen a working atmosphere dominating here for the whole period I’ve been acting as an MP. Parliamentary Speaker Ogtay Asadov has had a big role in the creation of this atmosphere,” she said.



Mehriban Aliyeva gave information about the work carried out in Khazar district (from where her candidature was nominated) since 2005.



Mrs. Aliyeva said that she came up with numerous proposals and initiatives during her membership of parliament.



“Holding on to the ideas of humanism and justice, the initiative I made for the approval of the amnesty acts I put proposed in the years 2007, 2009, 2013, and 2016 drew support from my colleagues,” she said.



She pointed out that a total of 39,887 prisoners have been released thanks to the application of the amnesty acts.



“I’d like to express my gratitude to each one of those MPs who supported the amnesty acts which freed tens of thousands of prisoners. I’m hopeful that such initiatives will continue to be put forward by our MPs and turn into a tradition,” said the first-vice president.



“Furthermore, in order to help form healthy families and reduce the risks in this area, I came up with another initiative in 2014 as to a compulsory premarital examination. After long discussions with my colleagues, a bill making amendments to the Family Code was adopted,” she added.



The first vice-president pointed out that on her initiatives, a number of events were held around the world in order for Azerbaijan to gain recognition as a multinational, tolerant and multi-confessional country.

News.Az

