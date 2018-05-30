Azerbaijan's FM attends event dedicated to Centennial of ADR in New York, meets UN General Assembly president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov participated in events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan and met with UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak as part of his visit to New York.

On May 29, the Wall Street hosted a solemn ceremony of raising the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the participation of Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in New York. The event was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Envoy to the United States Elin Suleymanov, the officials of the New York City Mayor's Office, representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the United States and the public.

Speaking about the foundation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the country's achievements, Elmar Mammadyarov said that the founders of the Republic would be proud of the modern Azerbaijan Republic.

Referring to the issues on the agenda of the UN General Assembly, Elmar Mammadyarov briefed about the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2022.

During the meeting, the participants noted the successful implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals by Azerbaijan at the national level.

Referring to the issue on the UN General Assembly agenda related to the situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed the current situation in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and noted that the occupation-based status quo was unacceptable and unstable, as noted by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries. He stressed the need to ensure rule of law in inter-state relations, fulfill commitments enshrined in the UN Charter by all member-states and noted the unacceptability of the use of force to change the internationally recognized borders of states and invading the territory.

On the same day in New York, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov participated in the event on the occasion of the 100th jubilee of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and Republic Day. The reception was attended by UN officials, heads of diplomatic missions of the UN member states- ambassadors, public figures, representatives of New York City public, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Addressing the event, the head of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, Ambassador Yashar Aliyev, said that the independent and sovereign Azerbaijan is a worthy and responsible member of the UN. The ambassador said that the national anthem, which was adopted in period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, is an extraordinary masterpiece and that the anthem is similar to the spirit of each Azerbaijani, embracing the path of independence of Azerbaijan through music harmony and then the word was given to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East, establishing state institutions in the ADR, founding the Baku State University, sending young people to leading universities in the world to study under state scholarships, securing fundamental rights and freedoms, and granting women the right to vote. He spoke about the progressive work being done. Saying that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was unanimously recognized at the Paris Peace Conference and noting activities done at the diplomatic level, he stressed that Azerbaijan restored its independence as a worthy successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, despite the aggression of neighboring Armenia and the occupation of our territories, and successfully develops on the basis of legacy of national leader Heydar Aliyev under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Addressing the event, President of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak congratulated the people and state of Azerbaijan on the Republic Day and the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. He noted that Azerbaijan plays an active role in international relations and the UN system, contributes to the strengthening of dialogue among civilizations and promoting multiculturalism.

The event continued with presentation of national cuisine and culture of Azerbaijan.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov continues a working visit to the United States.

