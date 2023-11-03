Azerbaijan priorities enhancing ties with OTS member states: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the 10th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday.

In his speech, Bayramov emphasized that strengthening ties with the OTS member states in all spheres is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

He noted that contacts and visits between the OTS countries at different levels, as well as mutual support in all planes, serve the development of cooperation.

According to the minister, the Turkic community will play an important role in the formation of a new international security architecture, which will be created in the context of eliminating the existing threats and challenges.

Bayramov added along with the growth of international prestige and economic potential of the OTS member states and observers since the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic summit in 2009, the importance of the OTS at the international level has increased.

News.Az