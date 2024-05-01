Azerbaijan’s FM discusses preparations for COP29, regional situation with heads of national commissions for UNESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a meeting with permanent representatives of UNESCO member countries, as well as heads of the National Commissions for UNESCO of Türkiye, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Malta, who are visiting the country to participate in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku, News.Az reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting participants discussed issues arising from cooperation within the framework of UNESCO, preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the current regional situation.

FM Bayramov talked about post-conflict normalization, peace, and reconstruction in the region, as well as efforts to restore the cultural heritage destroyed during the occupation. He informed the meeting participants about the foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan and views on a number of regional issues.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, and the participants’ questions were answered.

News.Az