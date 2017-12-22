Azerbaijan's FM holds telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov held a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano.

The Ministers expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Noting that Italy is the main trade partner of Azerbaijan within the European Union the sides had broad exchange of views on further development of economic and trade relations.

The successful cooperation of the two countries in the energy sphere was specifically emphasized.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited his counterpart to visit Azerbaijan and Angelino Alfano welcomed the invitation.

Minister Mammadyarov also congratulated his counterpart on the occasion of assuming the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in 2018 and wished success to Italy in this regard.

News.Az

News.Az