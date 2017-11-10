Azerbaijan's FM meets AU Peace and Security Comissioner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Smail Chergui, AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, during his visit to Ethiopia.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with expanding relations with the organization in an observer status with the African Union and exchange of high-level visits, the press service for the Foreign Ministry has told News.Az.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan paid special attention to the issues of peace and security in the African continent at the time of the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2012-2013. He also spoke about Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring peace and security at regional and international levels.

Noting that Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of relations with African countries on a bilateral and multilateral basis, Minister Mammadyarov said the continental states and Azerbaijan have wide opportunities for cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, scientific and other spheres in the context of the South-South cooperation.

African Union Peace and Security Commissioner Cherqui said the Eastern Partnership had made a significant contribution to the development of dialogue and cooperation between the African Union and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides underlined the importance of continuing dialogue and consultation between the African Union and Azerbaijan, the visits of the delegations and the exchange of experience in areas of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az