Azerbaijan's FM meets delegation of Italian Senate

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by Deputy Chairperson of the Senate of Italy, Linda Lanzillotta.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations between the parliaments of the two countries and highlighted the importance of mutual visits. They expressed their confidence that this visit would contribute to the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

The sides also considered the current state of the Azerbaijani-Italian relations and ways of their development, exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current level of development of cooperation in political, economic, energy, cultural, tourism and education spheres for the interests of our peoples. In this regard, they appreciated the high level of political and economic relations between our countries and stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to further strengthen these ties.

The sides noted that Italy is an important trading partner of Azerbaijan in the European Union and stressed the strategic importance of the TAP project, which is an important component of the Southern Gas Corridor. It was stated that the work under the TAP project will be completed in line with the schedule. Linda Lanzillotta said the TAP project is an important project for Italy and Europe's energy security.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Baku bids for hosting "EXPO 2025", and said that Baku and Azerbaijan have hosted major international events in recent years.

Linda Lanzillotta appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to the dialogue between religions and cultures, as well as the moderate policy pursued by the secular state.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary relations and other issues of mutual interest.

