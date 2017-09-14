Azerbaijan's FM meets deputy Chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Uong Chu Luu, deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam within his official visit to this country.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the friendly relations established between the two countries and intensification of mutual visits, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Uong Chu Luu expressed his admiration for Azerbaijan's rapid development after restoration of its independence as well as beauty of Baku city. He underlined that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Viet Nam have deep historical bonds. Reminding the successful cooperation in education field, as an alumni of the Law Faculty of Baku State University Uong Chu Luu emphasized that thousands of Vietnamese students, including himself studied in Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his hope that opening of embassy of Viet Nam in Azerbaijan soon will give special contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Parties noted that there is huge potential for the development of cooperation in all areas and deepening of the relations established in the Soviet era serves the interests of both sides.

Elmar Mammadyarov stressed the importance of the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev to Viet Nam in 2014 and the visit of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H.E Mr. Truong Tan Sang to Azerbaijan in 2015 in deepening and promoting bilateral relations.

During the meeting, it was noted that Non-Aligned Movement summit to be held in Baku in 2019 will provide additional possibility for the visit of high-level Vietnamese delegation to Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov shared brief information about the negotiating process on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the mediation of the Minsk Group Co-chairs, saying that the relevant UN Security Council resolutions still have not been implemented by Armenia. Furthermore, he added that the presence of military forces of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan remains the main obstacle in the settlement of the conflict.

Minister also informed about regional transport projects with Azerbaijan’s initiative and participation and invited Vietnamese companies for taking advantage of the opportunities of these projects.

News.Az

News.Az