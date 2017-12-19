Azerbaijan's FM meets European Parliament member

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Yan Zahradil, a member of European Parliament, President of Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe.

At the meeting, the sides had discussions on the prospects of European Union -Azerbaijan cooperation, outcomes of Eastern Partnership Brussels Summit, energy and transport cooperation with EU and Azerbaijan's relations with European Parliament, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Touching upon on the negotiation process on the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and EU, Minister Mammadyarov expressed his assurance that this document will provide an important framework for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the issues of mutual concern.

News.Az

