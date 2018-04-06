Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's FM meets Guinea counterpart

The sides agreed to enhance the economic and commercial relations.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guinea on the sidelines of NAM ministerial conference in Baku. During the meeting, the sides agreed to enhance the economic and commercial relations. They also touched upon the mutual support within international organizations.

