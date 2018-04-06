Azerbaijan's FM meets his Chad counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Mahamat Zene Cherif, Foreign and African integration Minister of Chad within NAM ministerial conference.

Foreign Minister of Chad expressed his satisfaction for being in our country and appreciated the high level organisation of Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, according to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The sides recalled humanitarian projects implemented by Azerbaijan International Development Agency in Chad. The sides also noted the necessity of expanding legal base for development of bilateral relations.

The Ministers also reviewed the cooperation perspectives in the fields of education and science, as well as within the international organizations.

News.Az

News.Az