Azerbaijan's FM meets Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó.

The meeting took place within the framework of the 24th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation and political dialogue between the two countries.

The ministers mulled the issues on the agenda between the two countries and exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in various fields. The sides also praised the achievements of Azerbaijan and Hungary in education in recent years.

Touching upon the importance of expanding the legal framework for the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the ministers said they would increase efforts in this direction.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, in particular, yesterday's meeting and said that the conflict should be resolved within the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Following the meeting, the Ministers signed an agreement on the international passenger and cargo transportation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Hungarian Government and the Program of Works for 2018-2020 between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Hungarian Ministry of Human Resources.

News.Az

News.Az