Azerbaijan's FM meets Mayor of Palermo

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Leoluca Orlando, Mayor of Palermo city of Sicilia within the framework of OSCE Mediterranean Conference.

At the meeting L.Orlando recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in the previous capacity as a member of Italian Parliament, high level productive meetings held within the visit and his pleasant memories about Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.



The sides exchanged views on the development of relations between Palermo and the regions of Azerbaijan. It was noted that in the framework of inter-regional cooperation there are broad opportunities for cooperation in tourism, agro business, culture, urban governance and other areas of mutual interest.



Minister Elmar Mammadyarov while stressing the importance of cooperation among the regions of Azerbaijan and Italy noted that Italy is one of the most important partners of Azerbaijan in the European Union and bilateral relations are developing dynamically in all spheres between the two countries.

News.Az

