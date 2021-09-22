Azerbaijan, US discuss regional and international security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues. Nuland highly appreciated cooperation with Azerbaijan in international peace and security issues, including the activities of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

The parties exchanged views on the current security situation in the region and issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020. Minister Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is taking constructive steps in this direction, but Armenia does not reciprocate.

The importance of opening communications and delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia for the future development of the region in peaceful conditions was emphasized at the meeting.

The parties also discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, energy, security and others.

They further exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

