Azerbaijan's FM receives outgoing head of CoE Baku office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Dragana Filipovic, the head of the Council of Europe`s Office in Baku upon the termination of her diplomatic tenure.

Dragana Filipovic expressed her gratitude for the support provided to run her diplomatic activities, the press service for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az. They exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe.



Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Dragana Filipovic success in her future activities.

News.Az

News.Az