Azerbaijan's FM receives outgoing Norwegian ambassador

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Azerbaijan, Bard Ivar Svendsen upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

During the meeting, a reliable partnership between our countries in the field of energy was highly appreciated.

Ambassador Bard Ivar Svendsen thanked the Republic of Azerbaijan for the support provided during his diplomatic activities. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Bard Ivar Svendsen every success in his future activities.

