Azerbaijan's FM to attend int'l conference in Belgium

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov departed to Belgium to attend the international conference on the victims of ethnic and religious violence in the Middle East.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov departed to Brussels to attend the 3rd international conference at ministerial level on the victims of ethnic and religious violence in the Middle East, to be held on May 14, 2018, Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and have a number of bilateral meetings.

