Azerbaijan's FM to meet EU's Mogherini in Brussels

Mammadyarov and Mogherini will chair the fifteenth meeting of the EU - Azerbaijan Cooperation Council scheduled for Feb.9,2018.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Brussels, the press service of the Council of the European Union told Trend.

The Cooperation Council between the EU and Azerbaijan held its 14th meeting on Dec.9 2013.

The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European Neighborhood Policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

