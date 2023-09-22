Azerbaijan’s food cargo en route from Aghdam to Khankendi, ministry official says

The food cargo convoy sent by Azerbaijan’s Emergency Situations Ministry on Friday to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the country's Garabagh region is moving from Aghdam to Khankendi, Mirali Feyziyev, head of the ministry’s Garabagh regional center, told journalists, News.Az reports.

The Emergency Situations Ministry has adopted the decision to send food cargo for humanitarian purposes to meet the needs of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region.

Four vehicles with 20-ton cargo, including food and sanitary products, were dispatched from Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district to deliver humanitarian assistance via the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the local population.

News.Az