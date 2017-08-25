Azerbaijan’s foreign debt makes 18.9% of GDP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Finance has announced Azerbaijan’s foreign debt as of July 1, 2017.

The ministry reports that direct obligations and state guarantees at the reporting date were estimated at $7,172,600 or AZN 12,208,500, according to Fineko/abc.az. This was equivalent to 18.9% of GDP in 2017.

As of January 1, 2017, the country’s foreign debt stood at $6,913,200 or AZN 12,241,300 and was equivalent to 20.4% of GDP in 2016.

News.Az

News.Az