Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign debt makes 18.9% of GDP

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s foreign debt makes 18.9% of GDP

The Ministry of Finance has announced Azerbaijan’s foreign debt as of July 1, 2017.

The ministry reports that direct obligations and state guarantees at the reporting date were estimated at $7,172,600 or AZN 12,208,500, according to Fineko/abc.az. This was equivalent to 18.9% of GDP in 2017.

As of January 1, 2017, the country’s foreign debt stood at $6,913,200 or AZN 12,241,300 and was equivalent to 20.4% of GDP in 2016.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      