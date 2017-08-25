Azerbaijan’s foreign debt makes 18.9% of GDP
25 Aug 2017
The Ministry of Finance has announced Azerbaijan’s foreign debt as of July 1, 2017.
The ministry reports that direct obligations and state guarantees at the reporting date were estimated at $7,172,600 or AZN 12,208,500, according to Fineko/abc.az. This was equivalent to 18.9% of GDP in 2017.
As of January 1, 2017, the country’s foreign debt stood at $6,913,200 or AZN 12,241,300 and was equivalent to 20.4% of GDP in 2016.
