Azerbaijan’s foreign debt totals 6.7 billion dollars - President Ilham Aliyev

“A few years ago that we set a goal that our foreign public debt should be below 10 percent of our gross domestic product. We have reached this goal,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, News.az reports.

The head of state noted that in absolute terms, the country’s debt totals 6.7 billion dollars, which accounts for about 10 percent of the gross domestic product.

News.Az