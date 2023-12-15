Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investments amount to $2.7B in 9M 2023
In nine months of 2023, the volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investments amounted to $2.7 billion, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Samir Nasirov said at a briefing on Friday, News.Az reports.
“During this period, the volume of remittances from Azerbaijan reached $402 million: "In terms of remittances, the top five countries are Türkiye ($104 million), Russia ($55 million), Georgia ($43 million), the United States ($41 million), the United Kingdom ($22 million)".