Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investments hit $3.1 billion in 2023: Central Bank

In 2023, Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investments totaled $3.1 billion, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank, said at a briefing on Friday, News.Az reports. 

“Regarding remittances, the top three countries include Türkiye ($1.8 billion), the US ($311 million), and the UK ($15 million),” added Nasirov.


