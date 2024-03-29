Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investments hit $3.1 billion in 2023: Central Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2023, Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investments totaled $3.1 billion, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank, said at a briefing on Friday, News.Az reports.

“Regarding remittances, the top three countries include Türkiye ($1.8 billion), the US ($311 million), and the UK ($15 million),” added Nasirov.

News.Az