Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves amounted to over $9.1 billion
The foreign exchange reserves of the Azerbaijani Central Bank amounted to over $9.1 billion as of May 1, 2023, News.az reports via the Central Bank.
According to the bank, this figure is 0.62 percent (or $56 million) more than in the previous month, and 29.65 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous year.
The bank’s foreign exchange reserves settled at $7 billion as of May 1, 2022, and $9.1 billion as of April 1, 2023.