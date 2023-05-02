Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves amounted to over $9.1 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign exchange reserves of the Azerbaijani Central Bank amounted to over $9.1 billion as of May 1, 2023, News.az reports via the Central Bank.

According to the bank, this figure is 0.62 percent (or $56 million) more than in the previous month, and 29.65 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous year.

The bank’s foreign exchange reserves settled at $7 billion as of May 1, 2022, and $9.1 billion as of April 1, 2023.

News.Az