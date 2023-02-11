Azerbaijan’s foreign minister arrives in Türkiye’s quake-battered Kahramanmaras province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday arrived in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province hit by powerful earthquakes, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

In Kahramanmaras, FM Bayramov was welcomed by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat also visited the center of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Kahramanmaras to get acquainted with the ongoing search and rescue operations in the disaster zone, as well as the work being done to eliminate the consequences of the earthquakes.

News.Az