Azerbaijan’s foreign minister attends ministerial meeting of Caspian littoral states in Moscow

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in a ministerial meeting of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

In his speech, Minister Bayramov underscored the significance of convening the meeting amid heightened uncertainty in the region. He emphasized the critical importance of upholding principles such as territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the non-use of force, as outlined in the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. he added. Bayramov expressed optimism that a commitment to these principles would transform the Caspian Sea into a haven for peace, friendship, and cooperation.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the imperative for the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed in 2018 and discussed for many years, to be brought into effect as soon as possible.. He noted that Azerbaijan participated in 15 out of 16 international legal documents.

Minister Bayramov called for concerted efforts to enhance the investment attractiveness of the Caspian region and to bolster the economic competitiveness of the Caspian littoral countries.

Underlining Azerbaijan's significant merchant fleet in the Caspian Sea, Minister Bayramov elaborated on ongoing initiatives to modernize the Alat Sea Port, aimed at facilitating increased cargo transportation.

The meeting also featured statements from other Foreign Ministers, including Russia's Sergey Lavrov, Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Kazakhstan's Murat Nurtleu, and Turkmenistan's Rashid Meredov.

News.Az