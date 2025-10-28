Azerbaijan’s foreign minister begins official visit to Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed for Muscat on Tuesday for an official visit, during which he will hold talks with senior Omani officials.

On October 29, Bayramov is scheduled to meet with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad bin Hammoud Al Busaidi, along with other high-ranking officials, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

He will also attend the official opening ceremony of the administrative building of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Oman.

