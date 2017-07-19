Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets his Turkmen counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan FM Rashid Meredov is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the fourth trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Turkey and Turkmenistan.



News.Az reports citing the press service for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan that Rashid Meredov gladly mentioned that he was received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and talked about the productive discussion which was held at the meeting. He also informed that the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan H.E Mr. Gurbanguly Berdumuhamedov is being planned to Azerbaijan.



At the meeting, it was stated that the traditional friendly and brotherly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan would further develop on the basis of partnership relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.



It was stressed that the sides are interested in the political consultations between the two countries and the continuation of dialogue and cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations.



They pointed out the importance of enhancing direct contacts and exchange of visits among ministries and intergovernmental organizations in order to broaden contacts at different levels and to discuss issues of common interest.



Ministers emphasized the significance of further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries promoting co-operation in the political, socio-economic, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest.



Exchange of visits of the Working Groups was agreed for the discussion of issues of cooperation in the field of transport and energy. Strengthening of legal-treaty base was also discussed.



At the meeting, it was noted that the positions of the two countries on international issues coincide, and in most cases are similar.



The necessity to hold the 5th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was also noted.



Given the great potential of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the field of tourism, Ministers noted the importance of expanding cooperation in this field.

