Azerbaijan’s foreign minister embarks on official visit to Hungary

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Hungary for an official visit on Monday, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the trip, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will attend the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue and hold meetings with Hungarian high-ranking officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

FM Bayramov will also address a conference of the heads of Hungary`s diplomatic missions.

