Azerbaijan’s foreign minister embarks on official visit to Morocco

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the visit, FM Bayramov will cho-chair the meeting of the Joint Commission on bilateral cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, hold bilateral and expanded meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, as well as meet with Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and other high-level officials.

