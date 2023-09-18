Azerbaijan’s foreign minister embarks on visit to New York for UN General Assembly

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister embarks on visit to New York for UN General Assembly

A delegation headed by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for New York to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the visit, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to deliver a speech at a plenary session of the UN General Assembly. The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also attend several events and hold meetings with officials from several countries.

News.Az