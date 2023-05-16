Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister embarks on working visit to Iceland

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday arrived in Iceland for a working visit, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

As part of the visit, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to take part in the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe and hold several bilateral meetings in Reykjavik.


