Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Kyrgyzstan for official visit

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for the Kyrgyz Republic on an official visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of his official visit, FM Bayramov will hold meetings with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev and other senior officials.

