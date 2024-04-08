Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Kyrgyzstan for official visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Kyrgyzstan for official visit

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for the Kyrgyz Republic on an official visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of his official visit, FM Bayramov will hold meetings with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev and other senior officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      