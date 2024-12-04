Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Malta for working visit

Photo: Press Service of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday left for Malta on a working visit.

During the visit, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to take part in the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also deliver a speech at the event and hold bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials.

