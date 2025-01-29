Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Türkiye for working visit
Photo: mfa.gov.az
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday embarked on a working visit to the Turkish capital city of Ankara.During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to participate in the second trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Uzbek ministers of foreign affairs, economy/trade, and transport, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
The top Azerbaijani diplomat will make a speech at the second trilateral meeting and hold several high-level bilateral talks.