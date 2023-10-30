Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to UAE for official visit

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to UAE for official visit

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on an official visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The visit will take place at the invitation of UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

FM Bayramov will hold high-level meetings during the visit to Abu Dhabi.


