Azerbaijan's foreign minister heads to Uganda for working visit

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has today left for Uganda on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

As part of the trip, FM Bayramov will attend the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), as well as hold bilateral meetings with high-level local and foreign officials.

