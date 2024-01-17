Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's foreign minister heads to Uganda for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's foreign minister heads to Uganda for working visit

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has today left for Uganda on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az. 

As part of the trip, FM Bayramov will attend the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), as well as hold bilateral meetings with high-level local and foreign officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      