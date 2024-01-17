Azerbaijan's foreign minister heads to Uganda for working visit
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has today left for Uganda on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.
As part of the trip, FM Bayramov will attend the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), as well as hold bilateral meetings with high-level local and foreign officials.