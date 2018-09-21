Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister leaves for New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov left for working visit to New-York

The delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov left for working visit to New-York to participate at the General Debates of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.



During the visit Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech at the General Debates of the General Assembly, attend a number of meetings according to the current agenda of the UN General Assembly and hold numerous bilateral meetings.

