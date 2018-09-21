Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister leaves for New York

Yandex metrika counter

The delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov left for working visit to New-York

The delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan  Elmar Mammadyarov left for working visit to New-York to participate at the General Debates of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
 
During the visit Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech at the General Debates of the General Assembly, attend a number of meetings according to the current agenda of the UN General Assembly and hold numerous bilateral meetings. 

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

