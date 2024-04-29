Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for Doha, Qatar on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to take part and deliver a speech in the 3rd session of the League of Arab States-Central Asia-Republic of Azerbaijan Economic and Cooperation Forum.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also hold high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

