Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for Qatar
- 29 Apr 2024 06:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for Doha, Qatar on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
As part of the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to take part and deliver a speech in the 3rd session of the League of Arab States-Central Asia-Republic of Azerbaijan Economic and Cooperation Forum.
The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also hold high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.