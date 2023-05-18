Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for Russia on working visit

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday departed for Russia on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the visit, the next round of talks on a draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is scheduled to be held on May 19.


