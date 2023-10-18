Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday left for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the recent events in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to deliver a speech at the meeting and hold bilateral meetings.

