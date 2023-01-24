Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for Tashkent on working visit
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday left for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on a working visit to attend the 26th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
During the visit, Minister Bayramov is also scheduled to hold several high-level bilateral meetings.