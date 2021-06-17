Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for Turkey
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday left for Turkey to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Foreign, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
During the visit, Minister Bayramov will make a speech at the forum and hold bilateral meetings with Turkish officials and representatives of the participating countries.