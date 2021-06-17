Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for Turkey

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for Turkey

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday left for Turkey to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Foreign, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the visit, Minister Bayramov will make a speech at the forum and hold bilateral meetings with Turkish officials and representatives of the participating countries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      