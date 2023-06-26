Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for US on working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for the United States on a working visit at the invitation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

A bilateral meeting with Blinken is planned as part of the visit, as is the next round of talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on the draft "Bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations".

News.Az